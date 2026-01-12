SEMIS IN AFCON 2025

- Advertisement -

Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco and Senegal have sealed their places in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 following their last eight victories.

Egypt edged Côte d’Ivoire 3–2 on Saturday night, knocking out the defending champions in a pulsating contest and sealing their place in the semi-finals

It was a night of composure, belief and fine margins as the Pharaohs once again showed why they are Africa’s most successful nation, holding their nerve against an Ivorian side that fought until the very last moment in defence of their crown.

With that result, the semi-final line-up is now confirmed.

Egypt will face Senegal on Wednesday, renewing a heavyweight rivalry, while hosts Morocco take on Nigeria in what promises to be another blockbuster encounter under the Moroccan lights.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured their place earlier on Saturday after defeating Algeria 2-0 in their quarter-final match in Marrakech.

After a tense and evenly balanced contest for long periods, the Super Eagles found their breakthrough through Victor Osimhen, whose decisive finish rewarded Nigeria’s growing dominance and attacking intent.

As Algeria pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Nigeria remained disciplined and ruthless on the counter, sealing the result late on through Akor Adams, whose goal extinguished any remaining hopes of an Algerian comeback.

With this win, Nigeria advanced to the semi-finals, where a mouth-watering clash awaits against hosts Morocco on Wednesday, setting up a blockbuster encounter between two of Africa’s footballing heavyweights.

Senegal secured their place in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 after edging past Mali 1–0 in a tense West African derby on Friday.

The decisive moment came in the first half, when Iliman Ndiaye struck clinically to give the Lions of Teranga a lead they would protect with composure and authority.

Morocco also eased into the semi-finals with a commanding 2–0 victory over Cameroon to seal their place in the last four.

Goals by Brahim Diaz and Ismaël Saibari were enough to help the host nation to advance and keep alive their hopes of winning the title at home.

The results have underlined both the quality of the favourites and the fine margins that continue to define Afcon football.

The quarter-final stage marked the start of the real tough phase of the competition, where the outcome of the matches will reshape the competition.

After an unpredictable group stage that opened the door for several contenders, the last-16 ties decided who remained on course for continental glory and who sees their journey come to an abrupt end.

The semi-finals of Afcon 2025 will be played on Wednesday 14 January, with the competition building towards the final on 18 January in Rabat.

Confirmed semi-final fixtures

• Senegal vs Egypt – Wednesday, 14 January

• Morocco vs Nigeria – Wednesday, 14 January

Cafonline