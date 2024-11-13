ITC provides skill training, sports equipment to Foni

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The International Trade Centre (ITC) on Thursday successfully conducted a capacity-building training session in Foni and distributed sporting materials to the Foni Sports Committee at Bwiam.

The event is part of a UN and WTO initiative to improve export capabilities among small and medium-sized enterprises through the “Aid for Trade” program and to foster peace and social cohesion in the region, using football as a vehicle for development.

During the event, ITC provided sports equipment, including jerseys, substitution boards, corner flags, goal nets, and footballs—for each district in Foni, along with additional warm-up and camp kits for the zonal team, to promote peace and social cohesion and facilitated a training session for 40 members of the committee, equipping them with skills in football management and entrepreneurship.

Baboucarr Sallah, ITC’s Gambia representative, highlighted the substantial value of the training materials, which exceed $11,000, and a skills training program estimated to be over $70,000, all aimed at benefiting the residents of Foni.

He also announced plans for an upcoming skills training initiative that will target 100 additional young people, including women, reinforcing the commitment to economic growth and community resilience.

“This initiative embodies our shared commitment to fostering peace and resilience within the districts of Foni, aligning the program with UN Sustainable Development Goals,” Sallah stated.

Fakebba Kujabi, the FARD representative, emphasized the initiative’s importance not only for the people of Foni but for the broader context of The Gambia and Africa. He remarked: “Peace is the most expensive commodity, yet it’s priceless.” Kujabi expressed hope for continued success during the coming festival season, highlighting the partnership between ITC and the Foni Sports Committee.

Hon. Pa Dembo Sanneh, NAM for Foni Bondali, expressed gratitude for ITC’s impact on Foni’s sports landscape.

He commended the region’s historical achievements in sports and encouraged trainees to utilize their new skills for personal and community development. The event, marking a significant milestone in Foni’s sports journey, merged the ideals of sports with the pursuit of peace, setting a precedent for other regions and inspiring hope for a united community.