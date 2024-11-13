Gambinos’ scouting season starts sunday

- Advertisement -

Gambinos Stars Africa, one of the new football academies in the country has announced the start of its highly anticipated scouting season, with a special trial event this Sunday 17 November, at the academy complex in Mandinari.

A statement from the academy said the event will showcase promising talents of academy, providing a unique platform to observe the next generation of football stars.

“Known for our commitment to nurturing young players, the academy will demonstrate its innovative training methodology and the impressive development of our athletes. This day will also highlight our academy’s future plans and our collaboration with Red&Gold Football (a joint venture of FC Bayern München and Los Angeles Football Club), further emphasizing our dedication to the growth of grassroots football in Gambia,” the statement added.

Albert Martens, president of Gambinos Stars Africa commented: “We are thrilled to launch this trial event, which marks the beginning of a new screening period for our academy and a crucial step in advancing grass- roots football in Gambia. This is only the start, as we plan to search across the entire country to discover and support top talents. Those who are selected to join our academy will receive a comprehensive development program that combines football training with education, completely free of charge. We are committed to working with excellence to provide these young players with the best opportunities and to raise the level of football throughout our region.”

The event is opened to the media.