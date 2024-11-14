1855 crimes and settlers carry out 53 attacks in one week

- Advertisement -

Press release

Over the past week, Israel’s crimes in the northern Gaza Strip have increased frantically as if in a race against time, as it returned to the policy of starvation, mass killing and forced displacement targeting the displaced.

The Media Observatory of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Israel’s crimes against the Palestinians documented 242 martyrs in the Gaza Strip, from November 5 to 11, 2024, as, while the number of wounded was 662. The Observatory also recorded 19massacres, most of which were concentrated in the north and center of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli shelling was concentrated against the shelters in the northern Gaza Strip, where it targeted the Hamada family, killing women and children in the shelling of Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza. The occupation army also killed 12 Palestinians in an aerial bombardment that targeted the Shuheiber school, which shelters displaced people and is affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The occupation forces ordered the residents in the north of Al-Shati, Al-Nasr, Abdul Rahman, and the city of Al-Awda and Al-Karama, in west and northwest of Gaza City, to move south.

The UN confirmed that 85% of the attempts to coordinate the entry of aid convoys and humanitarian visits to the northern Gaza Strip were rejected or obstructed by Israel despite the harsh conditions prevailing in the sector.

In the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, the Observatory recorded the 12 martyrs and 29 wounded, while the occupation forces arrested 189 others, bringing the total number of Palestinian martyrs from October 7, 2023 to November 11, 2024, to 44,383, while the number of wounded for the same period reached 109,179.

22 houses were demolished, occupied or burned during the week under review. Furthermore, the occupation forces demolished 16 houses distributed over the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, burned another house in the Jenin camp, occupied a house in Ramallah, demolished a commercial shop and burned another house in the Tulkarm camp. The settlers also destroyed 4 caravans (mobile homes) in the town of Al-Sayer in Al-Khaleel, and expelled its residents.

In the same context, the occupation forces bulldozed streets and destroyed infrastructure facilities in Al-Fara ‘a camp, the town of Tamoun in Tubas, the town of Qabatiya in Jenin, and the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, in addition to bulldozing an agricultural area between the towns of Qarawa and Bani Hassan and the village of Sarta in Salfit.

Moreover, the Observatory documented 53 raids carried out by settlers against villages and towns in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds, while attacks during the olive harvest season continued, as 27 Palestinian villages were subjected to 38 attacks, ranging from preventing farm owners from harvesting their crops, cutting, uprooting and burning olive trees, bulldozing agricultural land, cutting roads leading to them, and stealing olive crops. The occupation forces participated in the looting and repression, while the attacks on the villages of Nablus Governorate intensified.

Extremists continued to storm the blessed AqsaMosque throughout most of the week. Settlers also attacked worshipers at dawn prayers in a mosque in the village of Buraqah in Nablus, smashing the glass of a vehicle in front of the mosque. Others burned a Palestinian car in the village of Kafr Malik in Ramallah, and killed a Palestinian elderly man after spraying pepper gas in his face, which led to his suffocation.

The Observatory recorded 5 settlement activities during the aforementioned period, most prominent of which was the seizure by settlers of a plot of land and planting it with olive trees in the northern Jordan Valley. Others built a mobile house on land overlooking the village of Khaleel al-Luz in Bethlehem, in addition to the village of Jalud, with the aim of turning it into settlement outposts. Others ploughed land and stole mobile homes in the village of Khaleel al-Luz, in preparation for its seizure.

Between 5 and 11 November, the Observatory documented the perpetration by the occupation forces and settlers of 1855 crimes, which also included the storming by the occupation forces of the Church of “Pater Noster” on the top of the Mount of Olives in East Al-Quds, which is run by France in conjunction with the arrival of the French Foreign Minister, in addition to numerous attacks on the education sector in Tubas Governorate, including the storming of the two primary schools of Al-Maleh and another school for girls.