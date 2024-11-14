Cabo Verde to host FAO SFW MDT16 on enhancing food and nutrition security in West Africa next week

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia, November 19-22, 2024 – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Sub-Regional Office for West Africa and the Sahel will host its 16th Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) meeting under the theme “Bridging Sectors: Enhancing Resilience of Food and Nutrition Security through Social Protection in West Africa.” This high-level gathering aims to address the critical role of social protection in fostering resilient food systems across the sub-region.

Despite steady economic growth in West Africa, high levels of poverty and food insecurity remain prevalent. About 60% of the population experiences moderate or severe food insecurity, with challenges such as climate-related disasters, COVID-19 impacts, and conflicts further exacerbating these issues, particularly in rural and coastal communities that rely on agrifood systems. FAO’s focus is on inclusive social protection systems to protect the livelihoods of vulnerable populations, especially women and youth, while also supporting broader rural development initiatives.

This year’s MDT meeting will continue the momentum from last November 2023 ‘s MDT15 meeting in The Gambia, where discussions centred on “Accelerating Investments to Transform Agrifood Systems in West Africa and the Sahel”. In line with FAO’s commitment, Gambia’s rural communities are supported to strengthen food and nutrition security. Through partnerships with government entities, donors, and local organizations, FAO is providing resources, technical expertise, and support in essential areas such as community farming, animal health, aquaculture, and social protection. These efforts are helping promote FAO’s Four Betters to enhance community resilience.

The four-day meeting in Praia, Cabo Verde will bring together key stakeholders, including FAO Representatives from 15 West African countries, government officials, sub-regional organizations, and civil society representatives, to discuss the implementation of social protection systems that safeguard against poverty, improve livelihoods, and strengthen food security. Participants will also share insights from the FAO Strategic Framework, focusing on best practices and challenges in social protection.

The Gambian delegation will be led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, Mod Secka, and the FAO Representative, Shibu Rampedi, who said, “MDT16 is an opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences and foster stronger partnerships to protect vulnerable communities across West Africa,” Ms Rampedi added, “The lessons from this meeting will further support our work in The Gambia to transform agrifood systems and build a better future.”

Speaking on behalf of the government ahead of this high-level four-day meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security said, “The MDT serves as an important platform for reviewing our collective progress towards achieving the SDGs and our shared commitments to achieve food security and nutrition in the sub-region as enshrined in our various Agri-food Systems Development Pathways. As we strategize together, for a brighter future, we must recognize that innovation and resilience can only be achieved through strong partnerships between governments, development partners and the private sector. It is time for collective actions!” End of quote.

The event will include interactive technical sessions, poster presentations of social protection success stories, and discussions among member states and stakeholders on how to enhance the region’s social protection framework. The Gambian delegation is expected to make a presentation on Realizing food security, nutrition and affordable healthy diets through social protection, on Thursday, 21 November 2024. Expected outcomes include identifying priority actions for advancing social protection as outlined in FAO’s Strategic Framework 2022-2031 and preparing recommendations for the upcoming FAO Regional Conference for Africa.

FAO’s support in The Gambia builds resilience in rural communities through better production, a better environment, better nutrition and a better life. Outcomes from the Cabo Verde MDT16 meeting will further reinforce FAO’s mission, advancing partnerships and support for vulnerable communities in The Gambia.