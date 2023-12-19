ITC supports participation of women cross-border traders at youth and women’s agribusiness and tourism trade fair

- Advertisement -

Banjul, 12 December 2023 – International Trade Centre through its Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund and United Nations Human Security Trust Fund joint programmes is excited to support the participation of 18 women cross-border traders from Lower River Region and North Bank Region in the National Youth and Women’s Agribusiness and Tourism Trade Fair 2023. The support is part of the organisation`s broader efforts to improve market access for small-scale women cross-border traders to boost their competitiveness.

The National Youth and Women’s Agribusiness and Tourism Trade Fair, jointly organised by the Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce and Gambia Women`s Chamber of Commerce, is a trade event that attracts a diverse array of entrepreneurs from The Gambia and beyond to network and sell their products and services. Recognized as the second-largest trade event in The Gambia, the fair has over the years connected small businesses with customers and businesses leading to improved visibility and growth.

In addition to supporting 18 women cross-border traders with stalls at the trade fair and covering their accommodation and transportation expenses, the International Trade Centre also provides business cards and medium-sized business banners to the traders geared toward boosting the visibility of their businesses and initiatives.

“The International Trade Centre’s support aims to empower women cross-border traders and women- led small businesses in The Gambia, enhancing their market access and competitiveness,” said Yassin Gai, the Project Manager of the Migration Multi-Partner Trust Fund joint programme at ITC.

“Through participation in major trade events such as the National Youth and Women’s Trade Fair and comprehensive entrepreneurship training, ITC supports income generation, job creation, and fostering economic growth. This approach aligns with sustainable development goals, and collectively demonstrate our steadfast dedication to enhancing the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium- sized enterprises (MSMEs) throughout The Gambia,” Gai said.

“The National Youth and Women’s Agribusiness and Tourism Trade Fair is a unique platform that offers cross border traders the opportunity to showcase their products, increase sales and customer base, and establish market linkages for economic growth,” said Beatrice Mboge, the Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia Women`s Chamber of Commerce.

This market access support follows a series of entrepreneurship training sessions the women cross- border traders received – from training on trade rules and entrepreneurship and digital literacy to training on rights and opportunities under Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). All these initiatives reflect International Trade Centre`s unwavering commitment to promoting the competitiveness of small businesses across The Gambia.

Since 2018, the International Trade Centre has supported the participation of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in various trade events across The Gambia. At International Trade Centre, we remain committed to supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to support income generation, job creation and economic growth.