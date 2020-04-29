22.7 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
News

Jahankas issue stern warning against insulting tribe

660
Alh Morro Sillah
- Advertisement -

The president of the Jahanka Youth Association in The Gambia, Alhaji Morro Sillah has issued a strong warning against insulting their tribe.

Alhaji Morro Sillah was speaking to The Standard following a viral WhatsApp audio released by one Omar Susso insulting the Jahankas including Alhaji Kang Madiba.

He said the Jahankas will not tolerate such from anyone again.

- Advertisement -

“I am speaking on behalf of all the Jahanka elders that it doesn’t matter if you are a politician, a preacher, a businessman or an individual, if anyone insults our elders ever again, we will deal with you. We will not even report it to the police because similar things have been reported and nothing has come out of it,” Alhaji Morro Sillah warned.

Omar Susso sparked a huge outrage in the Jahanka community when he insulted the Jahanka elders, their marabouts and heads of majaalis, while he was on a telephone conversation with someone he claimed angered him.

But according to Alhaji Morro Sillah, from The Gambia to Guinea Conakry, all the Jahankas have been hurt by the audio and are ready to even put a bounty as much as five million dalasis on Omar’s head.

“We will not accept this from anyone again. If this happens again, from anyone regardless of your position, we will march to your compound and burn it down. If we lay our hands on you, we will kill you and even kill your family. We are ready for the consequences of that. This is a unanimous agreement among all the Jahankas in the world,” Alhaji Morro Sillah, who’s based in Brikama Wellingara, said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBoy confesses to raping cousin, 9  
Next articleFTJ Refutes Finance Minister’s ‘unratified’ Loan Claims
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

8 Sierra Leoneans intercepted, put under quarantine

By Omar Bah Health Minister Ahmadou Samateh last night revealed that Sierra Leoneans were intercepted by Gambian security personnel who handed them over to be...
Read more
News

TRRC To Start Monetary Reparations Soon

By Omar Bah Baba Galleh Jallow, the executive secretary of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has said the commission will soon start giving out...
Read more
News

FTJ Refutes Finance Minister’s ‘unratified’ Loan Claims

By Omar Bah The leader of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction has refuted Finance Minister’s claims that even the former government used...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

quarantine Covid19

8 Sierra Leoneans intercepted, put under quarantine

By Omar Bah Health Minister Ahmadou Samateh last night revealed that Sierra Leoneans were intercepted by Gambian security personnel who handed them over to be...
baba galleh jallow

TRRC To Start Monetary Reparations Soon

fabakary tombong jatta

FTJ Refutes Finance Minister’s ‘unratified’ Loan Claims

Alh Morro Sillah

Jahankas issue stern warning against insulting tribe

no 2rape

Boy confesses to raping cousin, 9  

- Advertisment -
© 2019 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions