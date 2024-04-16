Jaiteh Foundation, Chinese Embassy partnership provides Ramadan food for the poor

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Tijan Jaiteh Foundation in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia recently distributed one hundred bags of rice to needy families across the Greater Banjul Area.

The food was delivered as a surprise to the houses of identified beneficiaries at no cost to them.

- Advertisement -

The CEO of the foundation Tijan Jaiteh, a former Gambia international footballer and now sport ambassador, said the initiative is conceived to expand the humanitarian services of the foundation. ”Ramadan is a special period in the life of Muslims and we believe we can contribute to make it easy for those who are not much endowed with means. I am very much grateful to the Chinese Embassy in Banjul for supporting the initiative,” he said.