JAITEH FOUNDATION RESCUES BANJUL NAWETTAN WITH D200K SPONSORSHIP

Press release

The Tijan Jaiteh Foundation, the voluntary service arm of Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh, has come to the rescue of the Banjul Sports Committee with a pledge to provide D200,000 sponsorship for this year’s Nawettan league championship starting this weekend.

“The Banjul Sports Committee is grateful to Mr Jaiteh for his foresight to reconnect with Banjul where he played at the beginning of his career. From Wailers to JSP FC, Tijan Jaiteh played in Banjul football, and we are so happy that he spontaneously got excited and offered to help us out in this eleventh hour,” the Banjul Sports Committee said in a statement.

Commenting on the gesture, the media shy former Gambian international Jaiteh said he is very excited to support Banjul sports.

“As sports ambassador I work and dream of complementing government’s efforts in sport development in every way possible. That is why I initiate networks both locally and internationally such as the Norway Cup and other partnerships,” Jaiteh said.

He congratulated the Banjul Sports Committee, teams and supporters and wished them a successful nawettan season.