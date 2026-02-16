JAMMEH SPEAKS ON ‘ALIGNING’ WITH NPP

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Firebrand Independent National Assembly Member Omar Jatto Jammeh of Janjanbureh Constituency has shocked his legion of admirers who loved his succinct parliamentary scrutiny of government policy with an announcement that he has now aligned himself with the agenda of the governing National People’s Party (NPP).

He made the announcement after a meeting with NPP leader President Adama Barrow during one of his recent electricity project inauguration ceremonies.

Known for his unapologetic and objective stance on national matters during debates and oversight sessions, Hon Jammeh’s shifting to the NPP is feared by many of his admirers as the end of his principled apolitical status in the Assembly.

However, according to Jammeh, his decision is primarily driven and prompted by the desire of people and constituents who have affiliated themselves to the NPP and the government.

“I am here to align myself with the NPP. I am listening to my people who put me in office and also to hail the development government is doing in my community and to seek support in terms of expanding on other developments.

“So the purpose of this visit is positive. It is to recognise the development the president is doing around the country and also to discuss concerns around the community as well as my support for his party,” Hon Jammeh said.

Reactions

The NPP youth president Momodou Sabally welcomed Hon Jammeh’s move as a sign of growing support for Barrow’s leadership and administration.

“The NPP heartily welcomes the National Assembly Member for Janjangbureh Omar Jatto Jammeh. As the president’s development caravan sweeps the length and breadth of this country, all progressive, development oriented young and brilliant minds are coming on board,” Sabally said.

However, in the opposition circles the move is greeted with a scorn with many calling it just another transaction in the “transfer window” in Gambian politics where politicians jump from one party to the other.

Opposition UDP supporter Sulayman Cham wrote: “Hon Omar Jatto Jammeh is a reflection of why most of the young Gambian politicians are unreliable. Most of them are opportunists.”

Social commentator and economist Nyang Njie also opined that it is time the University of the Gambia offer a course on political entrepreneurship in The Gambia where politicians change sides like the English weather mostly for economic gains.