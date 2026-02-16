Ramadan and high cost of living

- Advertisement -

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, markets across the country begin to stir with anticipation. Unfortunately, alongside spiritual preparation comes a familiar economic pattern: the sharp rise in the prices of basic commodities. Essentials such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, onions, and meat suddenly become more expensive, placing immense pressure on ordinary families. For many households already struggling with inflation, this seasonal surge feels less like a celebration and more like hardship.

Ramadan is a month of fasting, reflection, and charity. It is meant to cultivate empathy for the less privileged. Yet the irony is stark: at the very time when compassion should deepen, market forces often harden. Some traders justify price hikes by pointing to increased demand. Indeed, consumption patterns change during Ramadan.

However, demand alone does not fully explain excessive mark-ups. In many cases, opportunistic hoarding and speculative pricing play a role, exploiting consumers who have little choice but to buy.

The consequences are far-reaching. Low-income earners are forced to reduce the quality or quantity of their meals. Social tension rises as frustration grows. The spirit of Ramadan risks being overshadowed by anxiety over affordability.

What, then, can be done? First, government authorities must intensify market monitoring to prevent hoarding and unjustified price increases.

Transparent price controls on essential commodities during the season could help stabilise markets. Second, consumer protection agencies should publish recommended price lists to guide buyers. Third, community and religious leaders can appeal to the conscience of traders, reminding them that ethical conduct during Ramadan carries spiritual reward. Finally, consumers themselves can plan ahead, purchase moderately, and avoid panic buying.

Ramadan should be a season of mercy, not manipulation. Ensuring stable prices is not merely an economic necessity; it is a moral obligation shared by traders, authorities, and society at large.

May this Ramadan bring blessings and joy to all.