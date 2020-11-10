Jammeh’s HIV treatment linked to 31 deaths

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah & Mafugi Ceesay

TRRC chairman, Dr Lamin J Sise yesterday revealed a long list of deaths associated with the ‘bogus’ HIV treatment of former president Yahya Jammeh. Dr Sise further described the treatment programme as a gross violation and abuse of the human rights of those who underwent it.

Speaking shortly before the TRRC resumed its public hearings on the NIA, Dr Sise insisted it was mendacious on the part of the former president to claim he could cure HIV.

“These unfortunate souls, the majority of them citizens of The Gambia, were victims of the State who were lured into the PATP, having been told that the President of The Republic of The Gambia could cure HIV/AIDS, the ailment afflicting these individuals. It was a brazen and mendacious claim! The treatment, in all its manifestations, constituted a gross violation and abuse of the human rights of these patients,” he said.

He then went on to name 31 people he said died either during the treatment programme or shortly after leaving it.

On 21 October 2020, the Commission concluded its public hearings on the Presidential Alternative Treatment Programme (PATP).

According to the chairman, those who lost their lives during the treatment include: Fatou Ceesay, Nyima Keita, Mariama Jawara, Fatou Sonko, Anago, Lamin Dampha, Adama Jobarteh, Malick Jeng, Lamin Jarjue and Lamin Batiya.

Meanwhile, Haruna Bojang, Amadou Jammeh, Karafa Jarju Ousman, Ansumana Dampha, Musa Dibbasey, Mariama Tamba, Tida Gibba, Kebba Saidy, Ya Fatou Sanyang, Pa Badjie, Rabiatou Bah, Banna Jallow, Olimatou Jammeh, Adama Samba, Fatou Trawalleh, Sunkary Bojang, Saffiatou Sanneh, Lamin Sanneh, Mai Sanneh, Adama Sanneh and Sonah Bah died after leaving the treatment.

“The Commission will draw its conclusions on these violations and abuses and the death of these vulnerable individuals. May their souls rest in peace. As we continue our public hearings, this Commission reaffirms its commitment to execute to the best of its ability, and without fear or favor, affection or ill will, the mandate entrusted to it by the Gambian people through their National Assembly,” Dr Sise said.

Meanwhile in yesterday’s hearing, Fatou Sonko, a victim of the defunct National Intelligence Agency, appeared before the commission to testify on her ordeal with the NIA.

Mrs. Sonko is among relatives of people suspected to be involved in the December 30th 2014 attack on State House. They were arrested after their sons or relatives involved in the attack fled. The witness revealed to the Commission that she and her husband were arrested in Mbakam village in Nuimi by security officers who arrived asking the whereabouts of her husband, Ba Ensa Bojang who was then at the mosque praying.

According to her, the officers informed them that they were there for her son Dawda Bojang but Ba Ensa responded that he knew nothing about that.

On their way, she said they passed by Mbollet-Ba where the officers intended to arrest one Olimatou Corr but found that she was out and decided instead to arrest her mate. However, they later returned to pickup Mrs. Corr after they got information that she was back in their home.

According to her, during the course of their arrest, the NIA told them that they were taking them to Amdalai but instead they took them to Banjul.

She added that after they boarded the last ferry, they requested to be given back their mobile phones so that they could call their families and inform them their whereabouts but that request was refused.

She added that on arrival at the NIA, they asked her whether her son Dawda Bojang used to call her but she responded in the negative.

“They asked the same questions to my husband and at that point, they decided to keep us at a place and said they will continue to discuss the following day,” she said.

However, she said the officers never asked them anything further but continued to keep them there for 7 months.

“There were several others with us at the NIA and some were released while myself, Mariama Njie, Meita Njie and Olimatou Corr remained in detention,” she said.

Mrs. Bojang informed the commission that Olimatou Corr was also arrested in connection to her son, known as Sarr while Mariama and Meita Njie were arrested in connection with their sons who were soldiers with the Gambia Armed Forces.

She said the conditions at the NIA were not good because they were only served with half a bread for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mrs. Bojang further intimated that they were made to lie on mattresses in rooms full of mosquitoes without insecticides.

She disclosed that the NIA officers she remembered were Saidy-Ba, Sheikh Omar, Jagne and one Yarbo.

She added that while in detention, she became sick along with Olimatou Corr, Mariama Njie and Meita Njie.

Mrs Bojang said one Lamin Sanyang and Fatou Darboe, NIA medical officers provided them with medications but she refused to drink the medicine because she was not diagnosed.

“My husband in fact went to get serious medical attention when we came out,” she added.

She said they were told that Yahya Jammeh said if they should talk about their arrest to anyone, they would be re- arrested.

“Until today I don’t know the reason for my arrest,” said the old woman.