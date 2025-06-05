JEGGAN CALLS FOR NATIONAL DIALOGUE for a UNITED OPPOSITION

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Jeggan Grey Johnson, a prominent Gambian rights activist and advocate, has called for a national dialogue among Gambians to foster an opposition coalition-building ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

His call is the latest among a flurry of political analysts and commentators who suggested that only a united opposition can ‘unseat’ Barrow and his NPP.

”The lessons from recent history, the structure of Gambian politics, and the realities of the current political landscape all point to one conclusion; without a broad, disciplined coalition, President Adama Barrow and his National People’s Party (NPP) Grand Alliance are poised to secure another term,”Jeggan asserted in an interview with with The Standard.

He explained that in 2016, a fragile but determined coalition ended Yahya Jammeh’s 22-year rule, a testament to the transformative power of unity in Gambian politics. “The coalition’s victory was not just a rejection of dictatorship but a rare moment of national solidarity, restoring freedoms and launching a long-overdue reckoning with the past,” he said.

However according to him, the aftermath also revealed the dangers of coalition fragility, because once in power, Adama Barrow abandoned the coalition’s founding principles, sidelined allies and formed his own party so that by 2021, the coalition had fractured, and the opposition left divided and weakened.

“To address those fragilities, Mr Johnson, whose advocacy extends to broader governance and justice, told The Standard yesterday that dialogue and transparency are critical for building effective political coalitions and advancing democratic governance.

“Unless there is a systematic and intentional yearning for real change, we will never succeed. The time has come for us to have a national dialogue of a coalition of the willing in 2026,” he advised.

He said a coalition of the willing should go beyond numerical strength personality, ability and credibility; it must also be citizen driven and focus oriented, unlike in 2016 which was one of the disgruntled to just get Jammeh out and then feather their own nest.

Diaspora

Jeggan added that since the Gambian diaspora, (estimated at nearly 200,000 people) plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and political landscape, its inclusion in the formation of any coalition aiming to challenge President Barrow in 2026 is essential.

“We need to stop isolating the diaspora from national priorities. They have a right and responsibility to engage in any and every process of national concern. The ideology of seeing them as enemies (as was the case under Jammeh) or as objects of extraction (under Barrow) must cease,” he added.

Jeggan further said that the diaspora contributes at least 31% of The Gambia’s GDP through remittances, amounting to over $775 million in 2024 alone.

”Many in the diaspora are politically active and critical of Barrow’s administration, which has been accused of deliberately sidelining them to maintain power.

Their votes could decisively influence election outcomes, especially given the incumbent’s reliance on a fragmented opposition. A coalition that includes the diaspora can harness this untapped political power to build a stronger, more representative opposition,” Jeggan noted.