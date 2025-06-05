Theft of national assets

- Advertisement -

Recently, the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) reported that a serious act of vandalism took place in their solar plant in Jambur. In a press release, the company reported that a total of thirty-six panel sets which comprise eighteen solar panels each were cut and disconnected. They reported that this constitutes a huge disruption to the plant’s operations and output.

The release indicated that those who were providing security are helping in the investigation. Many observers have concluded that there must have been an inside connection to those people who are said to have carried out this brazen act of sabotage. It certainly looks fishy that this kind of action can take place at a national institution like Nawec.

It is thought that this plant is arguably worth millions and therefore proper security arrangements would have been expected at such places. In any case, the investigation should make it clear how such a thing could have happened and who were involved. It certainly looks like whoever it was had help from within Nawec itself.

Reports have it that the company is inviting the media today to shed light on what must have gone wrong to enable criminals commit such a serious crime. It is clear that this will affect the output of the company and tens of thousands of people will be affected. Such sufferings should never happen in this day and age.

There are of course those who think that this is an act of sabotage directed at either the company or the government of the day. Whichever of this it is, it is a heinous crime against the people of the country, those in Jambur and the environs bearing the brunt of the harm done. It is expected that a thorough and exhaustive investigation will be conducted and that when the culprits are found they would be made to face the full force of the law.

The government really needs to take a strong stance against crimes like these and ensure that the people of the country and their properties are safe. Swift and stringent measures must be taken so that it can serve as a deterrent to others.

This is simply unacceptable.