OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT JULIUS MAADA BIO

Request for security guarantees and protection on behalf of Dr Chernoh Alpha M Bah during his proposed visit to Sierra Leone

The Honourable Brigadier (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio

President of the Republic of Sierra Leone

State House

Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Sent via Electronic Mail.



30 May, 2025 Your Excellency,

We write on behalf of Dr Chernoh Alpha M Bah, a Sierra Leonean national, currently serving as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, United States of America.

Dr Bah intends to travel to Sierra Leone before the end of this year, primarily for the purpose of visiting family and conducting academic research in connection with an ongoing history project of considerable scholarly value. While the specific dates of travel will be communicated in due course, we deem it necessary to bring this intended visit to the formal attention of the relevant state and security institutions in the interest of Dr Bah’s personal safety and fundamental rights.

As you may be aware, Dr Bah has been the subject of sustained threats and harassment in recent years, including death threats linked directly to his professional work as a journalist and public intellectual. These threats have been documented and condemned by international academic and press freedom organisations. For context and reference, we draw Your Excellency’s attention to the following public statements and reports:

1. Letter of the Committee of Concerned Scientists addressed to Your Excellency on 5th May 2025 on the Subject of Dr Bah’s proposed trip to Sierra Leone – https://concernedscientists.org/2025/05/postdoctoral-associate- at-brown-university-still-unable-to-travel-to-west-africa/

2. Academic Petition signed by Over 100 Academics in America, Europe, and Africa in Support of Dr. Chernoh Alpha M. Bah in July 2024 and published by Africanist Press on 15th July 2024 – https://africanistpress.com/academics-condemn-attacks-on-sierra-leones-endangered- historian-and-journalist/

3. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Statement issued on 3rd September 2024 demanding Dr. Bah’s safety and freedom from harassment – https://rsf.org/en/sierra-leone-rsf-condemns-impunity-around-cyber-harassment- investigative-journalist-chernoh-alpha-m

In light of these ongoing threats and the well-documented nature of the risks involved, we respectfully request that Your Excellency’s Office, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Sierra Leone Police Force, issue appropriate instructions to ensure the provision of adequate security and protection measures for Dr Bah throughout his stay in the country. We also request the designation of a liaison officer within the Sierra Leone Police to coordinate security logistics in advance of and during his visit.

This request is made in the spirit of preserving the dignity of academic freedom, protecting human rights, and upholding Sierra Leone’s obligations under international instruments to which it is a party, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

We trust that your esteemed offices will treat this matter with the seriousness it merits. Should further details be required, we remain at your disposal to provide additional information or engage in formal coordination with your representatives.

We thank you for your attention and look forward to hearing from you.

Faithfully,

Modou Drameh, Esq.

Principal Counsel

Modou Drameh & Associates

Solicitors for Dr Chernoh Alpha M Bah

CC:

1. The Inspector General of Police, Freetown

2. The Minister of Internal Affairs, New England Ville, Freetown

3. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Freetown 4. The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Freetown

5. The United States Embassy, Freetown

6. The Gambian High Commission in Freetown

7. Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

8. The African Union Commission

9. The United Nations Human Rights Office, West Africa Division

10. Network of Concerned Historians

11. American Historical Association

12. Committee of Concerned Scientists

13. African Studies Association-USA

14. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

15. Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA)

16. The Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone

17. Sierra Leone Legal Aid Board