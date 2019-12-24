Jizzle: I will play N0. 9 against the Pros today

Top Gambian rapper Jizzle has said he will play lead striker this evening when a team of artists and singers takes on Gambia’s professional players at Qcity.

In a YouTube video, Jizzle vowed: “Yes am ready and will be the Number 9 against the pros”.

Whether or not the Bakau rapper can play football is another thing but he surely will feature alongside ST and others in a team that will meet Gambia’s Steve Trawally and other professional footballers. It is not clear whether the match will be determined by or end in songs or goals but is surely will be an exciting event this evening.

The Organisers eSohna and Chambaii Group said the match is a fund raising event for charity work and they want all football and music fans who packed the stadium during the last concerts and international matches to follow their stars to Qcity this evening for a worthy cause. Kick off is at 4PM.