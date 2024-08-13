Joint task force arrests 67 for various offences

- Advertisement -

Press release

The joint security task force, led by The Gambia Police Force, has arrested 67 individuals of various nationalities over the weekend for multiple offenses within KM during a special weekend night patrol.

The team, comprising The Gambia National Army, State Intelligence Service, and the Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG), aims to detect and prevent the commission of crimes within the KM region.

The patrol covered areas such as Manjai, Bakoteh, Kotu, Kololi, West Park, City Pub, and Class One Brothels.

Initial screening was conducted, and the suspects are now in custody as the investigation continues.

The Gambia Police Force remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquility for the people and residents of The Gambia.