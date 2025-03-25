Kandeh condemns ‘inhumane treatment’ of migrants in Mauritania

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress GDC, Mamma Kandeh, has expressed concern over the alleged ‘inhumane treatment’ of African migrants in Mauritania.

Mauritania has become a key transit point for migrants attempting the dangerous Atlantic journey to Spain’s Canary Islands. Many face dire conditions during these crossings, with overcrowded boats and frequent tragedies at sea. Despite EU efforts to curb this migration, numbers continue to rise.

The country has begun deporting undocumented migrants, a move criticised by human rights organisations. The government defends these actions as necessary for managing migration and dismantling smuggling networks, but reports of rough treatment and lack of legal recourse for migrants have raised alarms.

Reacting to the situation in a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the GDC leader said: “I am writing to express my profound concern regarding the alarming situation unfolding in Mauritania, where foreign nationals have reportedly been subjected to brutal arrests and inhumane treatment.”

Kandeh said such actions are not only a violation of fundamental human rights but also a stark reminder of the pressing issues that continue to plague “our continent”.

“I believe it is imperative for us as Africans to engage in a candid reflection about our collective identity and responsibilities. The current climate of fear and hostility that leads to the mistreatment of our fellow Africans calls into question our commitment to unity, solidarity, and the values espoused by our regional organisations, notably the African Union and Ecowas,” he said.

In light of these troubling developments, Kandeh added, “I urge the Gambia government to take immediate action to ascertain the situation of Gambians in Mauritania. Our government must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of our citizens abroad.

“We must provide support and protection to those who find themselves in vulnerable situations, reinforcing our commitment to their well-being. We find ourselves in a world where many Africans feel unwelcome in the West, yet we struggle to extend the hand of acceptance and compassion to one another. This paradox is heartbreaking.

Where is the sense of community that should bind us together? Why do we allow divisive attitudes to overshadow our shared heritage and aspirations?”