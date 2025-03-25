State asked to provide lawyer for woman accused of killing mate

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Omar Suso of Brikama High Court has ordered that the state, through the National Agency for legal Aid (NALA), provide a legal counsel for one Oumie Jallow, to enable her defend the murder charge proffered against her.

Oumie Jallow is alleged to have murdered her co-wife in cold blood in Janlangba village in September last year.

- Advertisement -

During a sitting on Wednesday, Lawyer F Mbenga of the Attorney General’s Chambers informed the court that she has received the bill of indictment.

The presiding judge then asked the accused person whether she can secure the services of a legal counsel. She replied in the negative and explained that she had discussed with her brothers but they are in dire financial strait and cannot to secure the services of a private lawyer for her.

Upon hearing this, Justice Suso disclosed that the court cannot proceed with the case until the accused is provided with a legal counsel since the case is a capital offence.

- Advertisement -

Justice Suso accordingly made an ordered that the state provide a legal counsel for her before adjourning the case to 25 March, 2025 for her to take her plea.