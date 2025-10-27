Kandeh insists 2021 election was rigged

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Opposition Gambia Democratic Congress GDC leader Mamma Kandeh has repeated his claims that the 2021 presidential election was rigged.

Addressing supporters at his residence in Kitty on Saturday, Kandeh said:”Up to this day, I don’t agree with the results, and there were lots of evidence that proved that the election was rigged.”

Kandeh illustrated his points by highlighting concerns about the registration process, claiming that the ruling NPP continued to register voters even after the official closure of registration.

Explaining, further, the GDC leader cited the main opposition UDP’s experience with the Supreme Court, where their petition against the results was dismissed on the grounds of technicality. ”This is an example of citizens being denied their rights,” he said.

Turning to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Kandeh cautioned the election body saying it has a critical role to ensure a free and fair election.

Kandeh’s GDC which allied with former president Jammeh’s APRC faction in the last election, accused the IEC of bias, recounting instances where it alleged the election body failed to respond to their complaints but was ready to take action in matters raised against the GDC alliance.

“When we complained to the IEC, they never responded to us but when Barrow complained to the IEC that Yaya Jammeh was speaking at our meetings, they sent us a warning and even threatened to stop our campaign. So you see the unfairness. They are more than bias,” he alleged.

The GDC leader demanded fair play from the IEC, emphasising that IEC’s role as referees should ensure that the election is fair.

“All what I want to see is fairness from the IEC since they are the referee. I swear that what happened before will not happen again. We are not going to take it lightly with nobody, especially IEC. They cannot play Hanky Panky this time around,” Kandeh said.