Kartong resident offers D20K reward for info on ‘absconded’ watchman

A brazen robbery has left expatriate homeowner Matthew devastated after his trusted caretaker allegedly masterminded a shocking theft of solar panels, electronics, and even three beloved dogs, including a helpless newborn puppy.

The nightmare began earlier this week when Matthew, a long-term resident of Gambia, discovered his home had been ransacked but the real twist came when police in Brikama intercepted a suspicious car packed with stolen solar panels later traced back to Matthew’s roof.

Matthew believes the mastermind of the theft is none other than Modou Suwareh of Sukuta, his caretaker, entrusted with safeguarding the property.

Along with two accomplices, Suwareh allegedly stripped the house bare, stealing TVs, personal belongings, and—most cruelly—three Cane Corso mastiff dogs, leaving behind a distressed mother whose puppy was ripped away!

Dramatic police chase and confession

After a high-speed escape, the driver eventually turned himself in following pressure from his father. Under interrogation, he confessed to the robbery, implicating his two accomplices.

Police attempted to inspect the crime scene but were ironically halted by a guard dog, one of the few remaining pets left behind in the heartbreaking heist.

Reward for Justice

Matthew is now offering a D20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Modou Suwareh and the safe return of his stolen dogs and property.

“This betrayal cuts deep, Matthew said. But my priority is getting my dogs back—especially the puppy. Someone out there knows something.” With the suspects still at large, the community is on high alert, urged to contact local police with any tips.

For any information please contact 7058721.