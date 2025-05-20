Barrow inaugurates MECCNAR office complex 

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

President Adama Barrow on Thursday officially inaugurated the new Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) office complex, at Abuko near the nature reserve.

The three-storey building consolidates all departments and projects of the ministry, which were previously scattered across the Greater Banjul Area, providing a modern and climate-smart infrastructure to enhance coordination and efficiency.

The project was fully financed by domestic funds and executed by local companies GAMWORKS and GIGO Construction, reflecting the government’s commitment to self-reliance and sustainable development under the National Development Plan “Yiriwa” (2023-2027). President Barrow emphasised that the complex is part of a broader effort to modernise infrastructure nationwide, including health centres, markets, and roads, to meet the aspirations of a 21st-century Gambia.

The President urged ministry staff to maintain the complex and pledged continued investment in resilient infrastructure projects across the country.

The Minister of Environment, Rohey John Manjang, described the completion as a historic milestone, resolving previous challenges of inadequate infrastructure and rented office spaces.

“Despite challenges such as contract negotiations and rising costs, the commitment to overcoming hurdles underscores a shared vision for progress and stability” she added.