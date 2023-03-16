Kasumai launches BBQ steakhouse

By Aisha Tamba

Kasumai Beach Resort has launched an international standard steakhouse meat steak lamb from New Zealand. A steakhouse, or chophouse refers to a restaurant that specialises in steaks and chops.

According to proprietor Ebrima Solomon Tamba, the restaurant management is committed to continue providing standard services at all times to Gambians and tourists.

He said Kasumai is coming up with new inventions to transform the country’s hotel industry, saying the steakhouse lamp that would be imported from New Zealand is just the beginning of many more innovations to come in the future.

“In fact, most of the meat we prepare is imported, which means it is of quality. We decided to create this to make it a highly exclusive restaurant that attracts people who want to have good food. It is all about customer service,” he said.

He said the steakhouse will offer deliveries in homes and offices.

“We are working with delivery companies for faster delivery at the convenience of our customers,” Tamba said.