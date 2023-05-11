KHOYANTAN VS FRANCE COMBATPUTS FANS ON THE EDGE

It is billed as the combat of the year featuring leading Gambian wrestlers Khoyantan of Club Ndongo Ceesay and France, the flagbearer of the Banjul Saku Ham Ham club.

Both wrestlers had to leave town to avoid distraction in their preparations. While Khoyantan travelled to faraway Europe, France chose Senegal to tap from the neighbouring country’s wealth of experience in the sport.

In a historic move, Khoyantan spent weeks in Switzerland on intensive training with Gambian boxer Tijan Kebbeh, to prepare for the epic combat on 14 May, staged by Ala Promotion.

He is one of the most successful wrestlers in The Gambia and his fans, eagerly anticipating his return to the country ahead of the fight, accorded him a hero’s welcome.

Meanwhile his opponent, France, is already back from Senegal where he spent one month preparing for the May 14 fight.

Yesterday his club invited the media and the general public to an open training session at Mosque Road in Banjul, offering a glimpse of his skills.

The duo will clash for the Bakary Y Badjie Trophy at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium on May 14.

Coming on the heels of a recently staged successful clash of giants Africa Noire and Lasperr for the Mayor Talib Bensouda flag, this one too will excite supporters of Mr Badjie to make the trip to the combat.