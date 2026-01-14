KMC D300M road project starts

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda of the Kanifing Municipal Council yesterday made a surprise visit to inspect construction work of a 1.53 KM road at Bakau Newtown. The road is part of the Kanifing Municipal Council Road Network Project (KMRNP), which stretches from Bakau Newtown Basiru Jawara Mosque to GNPC-Marina Intersection and featuring a T-shape design.

This project is part of the D300 million road project, an initiative aimed at constructing 11 roads, covering 15.4 kilometers, alongside 5.9 kilometers of drainage systems.

The project, carried out by Longain Road and Bridges Company Limited, is expected to alleviate traffic congestion, improve road safety and boost economic growth in the area.

The KMRNP is the council’s largest project, focusing on enhancing infrastructure to improve residents’ quality of life and promote sustainable development. Mayor Bensouda’s visit demonstrates his commitment to ensuring the project’s timely completion and effectiveness.