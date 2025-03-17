KMC explains Latrikunda market fire

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A fire broke out yesterday at the Latrikunda Sabiji Market, causing significant damage. The blaze reportedly started around midnight in a private dwelling near the market and quickly spread, destroying several canteens. Vendors and business owners have suffered considerable losses, although no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

This incident adds to the history of fire disasters at Latrikunda Sabiji Market, which has faced similar tragedies in the past, notably 2007 and 2016 when fire devastated shops and disrupted livelihoods.

Local authorities and affected individuals are now assessing the extent of the damage while seeking support to recover from this unfortunate event.

Reacting to the incident, KMC Mayor Talib Bensouda said the inferno started from a private dwelling located close to the back entrance of the Latrikunda Sabiji main market.

“The private dwelling is occupied by tenants who utilise the space as a Marche Sandika. When the inferno started, the KM police contacted the fire service however before they arrived, the community youths had already started putting off the inferno.”

He said the fire service had deployed two vehicles but despite their efforts the inferno destroyed 9 canteens.

“The source of the fire was established to have been caused by a power surge or electrical spark emanating from a wire connected to a cosmetic shop with inflammable oils. The shop was flanked by two milling machines that shared same electrical connection.”

Mayor Bensouda extended the council’s heartfelt sympathy to the shop owners for their loss and urged all vendors to ensure their electrical wiring is in good order.

“The market management will also review all connections within the market vicinity in the coming days. We thank the fire service for their tremendous work and the community for their selfless actions,” the mayor said.