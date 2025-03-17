SSHFC donates to needy pensioners

- Advertisement -

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) Thursday demonstrated its commitment to supporting vulnerable pensioners by donating food aid to bedridden pensioners.

The initiative, valued at over D500,000, provided essential food items such as rice, sugar, onions, potatoes, cooking oil, and tomato paste to pensioners in need. This donation was part of SSHFC’s ongoing efforts to assist pensioners who have contributed significantly to the nation during their active years.

SSHFC Managing Director Saloum Malang said the initiative is now a cornerstone of the corporation’s efforts to bring comfort and joy to bedridden pensioners, ensuring that they feel valued and remembered.

“This year, I am delighted to announce that we have expanded the reach of this program to include bedridden pensioners in the provinces. This is a significant milestone in our mission to ensure that no one is left behind, regardless of where they reside,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alagie Chox Faal expressed gratitude for SSHFC’s continued support and recognition of pensioners’ contributions. The distribution ceremony took place at SSHFC’s premises in Banjul and was attended by senior officials and community members. This gesture aligns with SSHFC’s broader mission of enhancing the welfare of its beneficiaries, particularly during challenging times.