GRA signs MoU with Zenith Bank

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Revenue Authority GRA, Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zenith Bank to improve revenue collection.

In his remarks, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe welcomed the team from Zenith Bank and emphasised the need for the MoU. He said it would easily facilitate business between taxpayers and the GRA. CG Darboe further highlighted that it will strengthen GRA’s collection mechanisms and improve convenience, transparency, and accountability for the benefit of all.

The Deputy Commissioner General, Essa Jallow, also welcomed the team from Zenith Bank and thanked them for accepting to partner with the GRA in this important endeavour.

- Advertisement -

He said the banks are like an extension of GRA’s business.

“Our primary objective is not only to collect money from taxpayers but also to make sure that the services that we deliver are optimal and they provide all the kind of satisfaction that these people who surrender their money to GRA should get,” he stated.

The Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Mustapha Kabiru, expressed appreciation for the opportunity granted to them. He assured that they’d ensure the processes are efficient and effective for revenue mobilisation.