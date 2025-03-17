82 former staff drag Standard Chartered Bank to court

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One, Ebrima Jatta, Musu Badjie and 80 others have filed a civil suit against the Standard Chartered Bank, The Gambia, before the High Court in Banjul.

The 82 plaintiffs are former employees of the bank, seeking compensation for severance and end of service pay.

The individuals are also seeking the court’s declaration that their termination of service was a breach of contract as well as the court’s jurisdiction to declare that their rights should be preserved and respected by the bank before it is sold.

Their statement of claims amongst others disclosed that the bank has refused to pay them a statutorily compensation.

They informed the court that they have more than 57 partners and over 124 children who are depending on them and all will be affected by this decision of the bank.

The former staff further alleged that the bank has repeatedly refused over the past one year to disclose the details of the sale of the institution to them and have also refused to have relevant consultation with them as employees of the bank.

The plaintiffs alleged that in the last three to four weeks, the bank started using some of its staff to work at Access Bank, which is against the terms and conditions of their contract.

The plaintiffs alleged that there is already a precedent set by the bank as an institution for leaving jurisdiction and leaving their employees unpaid, as is the case in Zimbabwe.

During Thursday’s sittings, presiding judge, Justice Sonia Akinbinyi cautioned that any sale of the bank or any action that changes the status quo will amount to contempt of court.

Hearing continues on the 24 March, 2025