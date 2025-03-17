NHIS expands to 67 health facilities in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) on Friday marked a significant milestone in the expansion of affordable and accessible healthcare services across The Gambia.

In a historic roll-out ceremony and official signing of MoU with 67 health facilities held at the SDKJ-ICC, the government officially announced the extension of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to 67 health facilities nationwide, up from just 13 previously.

The initiative, spearheaded by the NHIA in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, is a crucial step toward ensuring that all Gambians have access to quality healthcare without financial barriers. Under the expansion, NHIS services will now be available in 54 additional health facilities, covering both rural and urban communities. This move is expected to provide much-needed medical relief to thousands of Gambians, particularly those in remote areas with limited access to affordable healthcare.

The NHIS, which was first introduced in 2021, aims to alleviate the financial burden of medical expenses on citizens by offering subsidised healthcare services. With the expansion, beneficiaries will now have access to a wider network of hospitals, clinics, and community health centres where they can receive essential medical services, including maternal and child healthcare, and general consultations.

According to NHIA officials, the scale-up of the scheme will not only improve healthcare accessibility but also enhance service delivery by equipping healthcare facilities with necessary resources.

Speaking at the official launch, deputising for the minister of health Dr Momodou Nyassi, described the expansion as a “landmark achievement.”

“Expanding the NHIS to 67 health facilities nationwide underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that no Gambian is left behind when it comes to accessing quality medical care,” Dr Nyassi stated.

“The challenges, we have faced in our health sector are well documented ranging from disparity in access, rising cost and burden of illness that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable among us. Today, we take a bold step towards addressing these challenges,” Dr Nyassi concluded.

Bai Mass Saine, CEO at NHIA,emphasised that the expansion aligns with the government’s broader agenda to strengthen the country’s healthcare system. “We are proud to see the NHIS growing and becoming more inclusive. This expansion is not just about increasing numbers. It is about reinforcing our commitment to accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for every Gambian,” CEO Saine noted.

“This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve through collaboration, dedication and a shared commitment to improving health care delivery. While today is a moment of celebration, it is also a reminder of the work that lies ahead,” CEO Saine remarked.

With the NHIS now accessible in 67 health facilities, The Gambia takes a significant step toward achieving its healthcare goals, reinforcing the government’s pledge to make quality medical care a reality for all. As the scheme continues to evolve, stakeholders remain hopeful that it will pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive national health system.