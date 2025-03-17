spot_img
Gambia News

Touma Njai named in 100 most impactful African voices

By Omar Bah

Omar Bah 15

Banjul South NAM Fatoumatta ‘Touma’ Njai has been named among the 100 most impactful African voices in 2025 by the Africa ABCD Magazine.

The 100 Most Impactful Voices 2025 List celebrates women who are using digital platforms, technology, and storytelling to drive meaningful change. From business and education to culture and activism, these women are shaping Africa’s future—one conversation at a time.

This recognition highlights her significant contributions to human rights and women’s empowerment. As a National Assembly Member for Banjul South and Chairperson of the Select Committee on Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, ToumaNjai is a prominent figure in Gambian politics and a vocal advocate for gender equality.

She was also recognised as one of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in 2023 by Reputation Poll International.

Reacting to the recognition, NAM Njai expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah, her parents, and all those who supported her journey.

“To be recognised as one of the 100 most impactful voices is not my making. The credit goes to the Almighty Allah, my family, and my constituency for allowing me to serve them and the ‘MbojoMbojo’ team,” she said.

