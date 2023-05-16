Kolomoni Microfinance Launches in The Gambia,Set to Deepen the Nation’s Financial Inclusion Agenda

By Olimatou Coker

Kolomoni Microfinance, a revolutionary financial institution aimed at deepening the national inclusion agenda, has officially launched in The Gambia. The company’s entrance into the market marks an important milestone in its mission to enhance financial inclusion and accessibility in Africa.

As a financial service provider licensed by the Central Bank of Gambia, Kolomoni is well-equipped to drive financial accessibility and convenience to all Gambians. With a focus on providing intelligent and customised financial services to all Gambians, Kolomoni’s offerings include savings accounts, loans, local and international money transfers, cash power vending, and mobile credit.

In his address, the Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, the parent brand to Kolomoni Microfinance, John Alamu, reiterated that Kolomoni had met the deep financial concerns of Africa, reaching millions of people in other markets, both the underserved and the unbanked.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, “The launch of Kolomoni Gambian is in line with the vision of an enabling Africa where individuals could achieve their financial goals. We realised that people could actualise their life goals and live quality lives with easier access to financial services and opportunities. That dream birthed Kolomoni.”

“We are also committed to promoting policies and initiatives that enhance financial accessibility and inclusion for all Gambians. For example, with the launch of Kolomoni Microfinance, The Gambia is poised to make significant strides towards achieving its financial inclusion objectives through their range of intelligent and customised banking services”, he added.”

The Head of the Branch, Amiekoleh Senghore, stated that Kolomoni Microfinance would leverage its deep experience in other countries to deliver on its financial inclusion goals in The Gambia.

She said, “At Kolomoni, we ensure that we go to the farthest and most remote places with everyday financial services through our over 50,000-strong agent network.”

“Focusing on people has driven our flexible approach in all markets; we have activated our agile agents’ network structure to commence our operation. These networks consist of verified CBG-compliant partners we have adequately onboarded to help drive our financial inclusion goal. While we are starting with 20 agent locations in The Gambia, this is also a path to job creation and self-reliance for the youth and women of The Gambia.”

During his keynote address, The President of The Gambia, his Excellency Adama Barrow, represented by the Minister of Trade, Mr Baboucarr Joof, expressed his delight at the launch of Kolomoni Microfinance in The Gambia and asserted that Kolomoni’s financial inclusion goals align critically with the vision for a prosperous and thriving Gambia.

“In line with our NFIS 2025 goal, we have developed two key interventions to fast-track the inclusion of vulnerable women and youths in the formal financial system. First, banking with strong technology backing and an urban-to-rural strategy can potentially change how we handle money and provide widespread access to financial services just like Kolomoni is about to start,” the Minister explained.

About Kolomoni Microfinance

Kolomoni Microfinance Institution is a financial service provider licensed by the Central Bank of The Gambia. Kolomoni Microfinance is committed to offering customers unparalleled access to intelligent, customised, and hassle-free financial and banking services.

Kolomoni Microfinance’s impressive portfolio of services includes savings accounts, loans and Investments, Local and international money transfers, cash power vending, and mobile credit. Additionally, the Kolomoni Digital app allows you to transact anywhere you are from your mobile phone.