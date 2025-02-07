Kora star Jali Hammay to launch double album

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Kora star Muhamadou Saho commonly known as Jali Hammay is set to launch a double album this Saturday at Bakoteh Junction Baa Event Garden.

The albums are Kakunung Yitand (Showing The Past) and Batufaalu Lodula (The Stance of The Patrons). The albums are covers of traditional songs like Allah Laake (It’s God’s Doing), Mama Tamba Jammeh, Bamba Bojang, and new cuts like Batufaalu Lodula, Kaddy Samateh, Jara Dampha, and Aja Cessay.

Speaking to The Standard yesterday, Jali Hammay who hails from a long line of Manding griots, said he has donated 20 tickets to the members of the Gambia Organisation for the Visually Impaired, saying the gesture symbolises the inclusive nature of the event. “The launching is for everyone. I want everyone to come; whether you are able-bodied, disabled, visually impaired young and old, male and female, rich and poor,” he explained.

Jali Hammay is the son of the late Jali Musa Saho and Fatou Sankiliba Sima-Suso. He studied at Brikama’s Bottrop Senior Secondary School.

“I started playing kora by the age of 12 years. I founded Wully Band in 2005. Since then I have collaborated with many artistes in The Gambia and beyond,” he said.

In 2006, Jali Hammay composed the signature song for former Guinea Bissau president, Malam Bacai Sanhá’s campaign for that year’s presidential election.

Jali Hammay is a much sought after serenade musician who provides entertainment at UTG convocation ceremonies and other official events like last year’s Gambian of The Year Award presented by The Standard newspaper.