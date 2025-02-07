Mechanic convicted for assaulting police officer

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Essau Magistrate’s court on Wednesday sentenced mechanic Alpha Omar Jallow to a D20,000 fine in default to serve four years in prison with hard labour for hitting and injuring police officer Mbanyick Joof with an iron bar on his neck.

He was found guilty on a single count of assault causing actual bodily harm. When arraigned, Jallow pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced to a fine of D10,000 in default to serve two years in prison with hard labour.

- Advertisement -

Magistrate MF Fofana further ordered that Jallow pay D10,000 to the injured officer as compensation and in default to serve an additional two years in prison with hard labour.

According to the particulars of the case, Alpha attacked Officer Joof after the latter stopped the vehicle he was driving and questioned him.

Pleading with the court for mercy before being sentenced, Alpha pleaded ruefully: “I regretted my actions, it wasn’t my intention. I am asking for forgiveness.”

- Advertisement -

In passing sentencing, Magistrate Fofana remarked: “I have heard the convict’s plea for mercy. He said he had regretted his actions and appealed for forgiveness. The convict is a first time offender and a very young person. I have carefully watched the demeanor of the convict, he has comported himself well throughout the trial.

“Assault causing actual bodily harm is quite common in our various communities and are usually perpetrated by young people. The convict took the law into his own hands by assaulting the victim, a police officer using an iron bar on his neck. The victim could have died of the injury inflicted on him but for the help of the Almighty Allah, “he added.

“Notwithstanding and considering the demeanour of the convict and the fact that he had regretted his conduct, I shall invoke my discretion under section 29(3) of the Criminal Code and the sentencing guidelines to exercise mercy by not imposing a mandatory jail term but will impose an option of a fine to serve as a deterrence to both the convict himself and the general public.”

Chief Inspector Omar Manka prosecuted the case.