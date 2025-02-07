NAMs accuse Janjangbureh Area Council of boycotting them

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Members of the National Assembly Committee on Local Government said they faced yet another setback in Janjangbureh, after the chairman, Sulayman Sawaneh, his deputy and ward councillors boycotted an oversight meeting.

The touring lawmakers were also denied the opportunity to assess the council’s projects.

The planned meeting was intended to provide committee members a comprehensive update on the council’s activities, successes, and challenges.

However council members did not turn out for the planned meeting much to the dismay of deputies.

The Assembly in a statement said it is not the first instance of strained engagements between the Select Committee and the council. It added that during a similar oversight visit in 2022 tension erupted between some councillors and lawmakers which disrupted sessions.

Committee chairman and member for Bundung Sulayman Jammeh expressed his “deep concern” over what “the continuous resistance” of the council.