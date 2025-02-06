GAMBIAN BASKETBALL IN THE SPOTLIGHT

- Advertisement -

The Gambia is a small country in West Africa with a rich history and a thriving sports culture. Various sports are played here, but basketball has become a clear favorite among the population. This game has grown significantly in The Gambia, by as much as 40%, reflecting the nation’s passion for this discipline. Ten out of every 15 boys and girls favor basketball.

Some of the main aspects of basketball competitions in The Gambia include:

a chance to demonstrate the talents and capabilities of the younger generation;

development of structures from the grassroots;

the involvement of young people from a young age in a sporting lifestyle.

Basketball fans follow competitions and other news from the world of sports with special interest. For example, the websitSportstar has a detailed information on teams and tournaments. The Gambia Basketball Association GBA has implemented several programs.aimed at developing young talents outside the African continent. Such an initiative has a positive impact on the society.

Basketball in The Gambia is under active development but faces a number of challenges, including lack of funding, lack of sports equipment, and absence of necessary infrastructure. Nevertheless, th GBA has been working hard in recent years (2022-2024) to increase participation and raise the level of national teams.

Tournaments on the parcours within West Africa are more than just sporting events. Local tournaments, such as the annual Kunta Kinteh 3×3 Basketball Challenge, attract participants and spectators from all walks of life, promoting positive relationships and cross-cultural understanding. This annual 3×3 basketball tournament is held in different regions of The Gambia. It is named after Kunta Kinte, a famous historical character who symbolises the struggle for freedom and fortitude.

At the moment, the exact dates of the tournament in 2025 have not been announced yet. The meetings are usually held in the summer season, with the organisers publishing the schedule and details a few months before the competition.

