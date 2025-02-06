Caf champions league, confederation Cup quarter finals draw today

- Advertisement -

The Confédération Africaine de Football (Caf) has announced the date and venue for the quarter-finals draw of the 2024/ Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The draw will be conducted in Qatar’s capital, Doha in partnership with Caf media rights partner, beIN Sport tommorow Thursday, 20 February 2025 where Caf will map out the exciting quarter-final fixtures for both competitions.

The Confederation Cup draw will take place at 14h00 GMT (16h00 Cairo Time), followed by the Champions League draw at 15h00 GMT (17h00 Cairo Time).

- Advertisement -

The quarter-finals of both competitions will be played over two legs, with the first leg of the Champions League scheduled for 1-2 April and 8-9 April, while the Confederation Cup quarter-final fixtures are set to take place on 2 April and 9 April 2025.

Both draws will feature the reigning champions of each competition: Al Ahly SC, title holders of the Champions League, and Zamalek SC, the defending Confederation Cup champions.

Champions League quarter-finalists Al Ahly SC (Egypt), Al Hilal (Sudan), AS FAR (Morocco), Espérance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Pyramids (Egypt), MC Alger (Algeria).

- Advertisement -

Confederation Cup quarter-final stage qualified teams:

Zamalek SC (Egypt), Asec Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Al Masry (Egypt), CS Constantine (Algeria), RS Berkane (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), Stellenbosch FC (South Africa), USM Alger (Algeria).

www.cafonline.com