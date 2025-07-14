Lady Sarjo Mballow Barrow visits Gambians in Georgia

- Advertisement -

In a landmark moment for the Gambian diaspora, Sarjo Mballow Barrow, the Second Lady of The Gambia, recently visited the Gambian Community in Atlanta, Georgia. She was invited by the Gambian community in Georgia to attend the Atlanta Gambian Emergency Relief Association (AGERA) July 4th Family Fun Day as Guest of Honour.

Her visit marks a historic milestone, as she becomes the first-ever sitting Gambian presidential spouse to visit Atlanta, making this a deeply symbolic and proud occasion for Gambians across the United States.

Lady Sarjo was received at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by Honourable Counsellor Oumie Jobe, who is representing His Excellency Momo Lamin Bah, The Gambia’s Ambassador to the United States, based in Washington, DC.

She was also welcomed by AGERA President Almame Camara and Professor Basamba Njoll Drammeh, key figures who coordinated her invitation and organised the event.

According to the organisers, the visit goes beyond ceremony—it is a strong affirmation of unity and connection between The Gambia and its diaspora communities, showcasing a joint commitment to progress, culture, and national development.

The AGERA hosted a vibrant three-day celebration from July 4th to July 6th, featuring a Meet & Greet, Beauty Pageant & Talent Show, and a Community Picnic and Soccer Final, all designed to unite Gambians across the US in celebration of heritage and togetherness.

The atmosphere was festive as Gambians from across Georgia gathered to welcome the Second Lady.

Community leaders, elders, youth, and families came together, sharing traditional music, food, and stories that bridged the distance between home and abroad.

A key highlight of her visit was her focus on women’s empowerment. Second Lady Barrow spoke passionately about the need for greater female participation in politics and national development

Commenting on Lady Mballow Barrow’s visit, US-based Gambian political commentator and human rights activist, Basamba Njol Drammeh, expressed gratitude to President Barrow for allowing Madam Mballow to visit the Gambian community in Georgia.

Mr Drammeh who hosted Lady Mballow at his family house in Georgia, said: “This is an honour for me. I share the privilege with all Gambians living in Georgia. I appreciate all those who visited Madam Mballow Barrow at my home to exchange greetings with her.”

He said AGERA, a non-profit organisation, plays an important role in helping Gambians in times of severe need.

“What makes even happier is that people who are ordinarily known to be die-hard opposition militants seemed to have shown the best regards toward Lady Mballow Barrow. It was commonly agreed that her very personality commanded respect.”