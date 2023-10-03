Land allottees from Traffic Lights to Palma asked to stop construction pending review

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government has announced yesterday that all development activities on the Bertil Harding Highway and Kotu Institutional Layout, stretching from Traffic Lights to Palma Rima Junction have been suspended.

A statement from the Government Spokesman Ebrima Sankareh said the decision is in continuance of the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs’ ongoing review of land allocations and issuance of leases in these areas.

It further disclosed that the review is necessitated by pressing concerns over instances of non-compliance with the stipulated laws and regulations governing State land allocations and leases contrary to the foundational principles of fairness, equity and transparency in our land administration processes.

“Therefore, all individuals and entities affected by the suspension are requested to submit, by no later than Monday, 9 October, 2023, pertinent documentation relating to lease agreements, allocation letters, and supporting documents to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, The Quadrangle, Banjul,” the statement said.

“The government assures the public of its unwavering determination to ensure that land is allocated, utilised, and sustained equitably and justly in the interests of citizens and communities nationwide.”