Lawyer tells IGP to investigate Sanyang Eco Lodge ‘arson’

By Omar Bah

Lawyer Lamin J Darbo, representing Sanyang Development Fund (SDF), has written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to launch an investigation into the suspected arson attack on Sanyang Eco Lodge, which completely gutted the place on 27th January, 2026. SDF said the police did pursue the matter diligently, prompting Darbo’s strongly-worded letter to the police chief.

In a letter dated 17th February, 2026 and shared with The Standard, Darbo wrote: “It is my client’s instructions that a suspected arson attack completely destroyed Sanyang Eco Lodge, a community-owned property, on 27th January, 2026. This matter was reported at Sanyang Police Station but no visible action was ever taken. My clients considered the incident as a serious and deliberate act and urged The Gambia Police Force to launch a serious and exhaustive investigation into the incident.”

Counsel Darbo further explained that the Sanyang Eco Lodge was built by a group of Spanish medical doctors who hold a 60 per cent equity in the trust.

“The Sanyang Eco Lodge comprises about 14 fully furnished and equipped rooms. That is a viable business and it’s operational all year. It generates a minimum of D3 million in revenue per year after expenses,” he said.

Darbo informed the IGP that the management of the Eco-Lodge failed to either formally report the suspected arson to the GPF or contact the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service and generally refused to cooperate with any attempt at internal probe.

“As a registered community-based organisation and interested in all matters in Sanyang, the SDF filed a report on 9th February, 2026 and was issued with GPF diary reference D/REF/No.42/9/02/26 on the incident. The SDF instructs that I place the IGP on formal notice to ensure an exhaustive investigation of the incident as a matter of urgency.”