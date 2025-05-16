LG Commission takes recess due to chairperson’s absence

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Commission of Inquiry into Local Government Councils yesterday issued a statement announcing a recess, starting from May 14.

The full statement reads: “The Commission of Inquiry into Local Government Councils and connected matters informs the general public that it has taken a recess effective 14th May to the first week of June, 2025. The Secretariat of the Commission remains operational during this period, except on public holidays.

The recess is due to an unavoidable absence of the chairperson.

However, the Commission apologises deeply for the sudden pause and looks forward to rekindling the sustained interest of the general public in following the Commission’s proceedings on TV, radio and social media platforms, as it conducts a full and impartial investigation into Local Government Councils between May 2018 to January 2023.’’