- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Remanded murder suspect Oumie Jallow, accused of killing her co-wife last in Brikama Jalangbang, has given birth.

A source familiar with her case told The Standard that in the light of this development the suspect has been moved from prison custody to SOS Children Village in Bakoteh in the interest of the child.

- Advertisement -

Oumie Jallow is standing trial on a single charge of murder of her co-wife.