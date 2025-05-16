NHRC chairman reacts to GPU allegations

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC Emmanuel Joof has rejected Gambia Press Union’s allegations that he conspired with the leadership of the Gambia Media Council MCG to try to coerce journalist Mustapha Darboe of The Republic to issue a joint statement to exonerate former Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou.

Last week, the GPU issued a statement expressing its shock about an alleged attempt by the leadership of the MCG and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to get The Republic to issue a statement that seeks to exonerate former justice minister Abubacarr Tambadou of any alleged wrongdoing in a story published by the investigative outlet on April 30, 2025.

In his reaction in a statement shared with The Standard, Mr Joof said: “I was surprised and dismayed to read the press release which alleged that myself, Mr Bai Emile Touray and Mr Babucarr Cham attempted to pressure journalist Mr Darboe to exonerate former Minister of Justice, Mr Tambadou, in relation to a story published by The Republic.

“These allegations are wholly unfounded, misleading, and do not reflect the facts of the meeting held on 6 May 2025 at the NHRC premises.”

Mr Joof further explained: “On 5th of May 2025, I received two separate calls — first from Mr Abubacarr Tambadou and later from Mr Bai Emile Touray. Mr Tambadou informed me that he had previously spoken with both Mr Touray and Mr Mustapha Darboe, expressing dissatisfaction with The Republic’s article, feeling that his comprehensive responses to questions posed by Mr Darboe were not fairly represented. He mentioned that he had submitted his responses within five days — a period he considered short but during which he nonetheless cooperated fully, and that Mustapha Darboe’s publication came out the same day he sent his responses therefore insinuating that Darboe did not take into consideration his responses in his report.”

He added: “I find it deeply disappointing that the GPU, in issuing such a serious allegation, failed to contact me, Mr Touray, or Mr Cham to verify the facts. This approach violates basic journalistic and ethical standards — the very standards the GPU claims to defend. I consider this both unprofessional and defamatory, and the GPU should have verified such a serious claim before publishing.

The GPU’s public statements, rather than promoting clarity or seeking constructive dialogue, have contributed to further confusion and mischaracterisation of a matter that was intended to be resolved peacefully and respectfully.

“I wish to reiterate that the NHRC has always acted, and continues to act in the interest of justice, fairness, and respect for human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and a free press. The Commission remains committed to impartiality and stands ready to mediate disputes when approached by any party, as part of its statutory mandate. The GPU’s portrayal of our engagement as intimidation is incorrect, unjustified, and damaging to the reputation of both the NHRC and the individuals named.”