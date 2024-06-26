Livestock farmer describes FAO-AACCP intervention as life-changer

- Advertisement -

Following the launch of the AACCP project in 2018, communities and individuals were supported with 500 birds each as an alternative source of livelihood. Among the beneficiaries is Sheriff Cham, a middle-aged resident of Munyagen in Jokadu. Sheriff received 500 broilers, along with feed, equipment, and medication, in what could be described as a way of empowering him to support his family and community.

Sheriff Cham recalls the early days before the intervention: “Before the AACCP support, I was doing minimal jobs to make ends meet. It was a struggle to provide for my family.” The introduction of the broilers was a turnaround for him. After each rearing cycle, he generated 200,000 Dalasis from sales, significantly boosting his daily sustenance.

Sheriff quickly understood the potential of this new venture. “After my first sale, I used the proceeds to restock my poultry with 500 birds again,” he explains. Now, he has successfully restocked his poultry for the fifth time, showing the sustainability and profitability of the initiative.

Diversifying his income streams, Sheriff took advantage of the proceeds to invest in rams, particularly around the Tobaski feast. “Every Tobaski, I use the money from the broilers to buy and rear rams,” he says. “This year, I have almost a dozen rams ready to be sold.” Selling each ram for at least 17,000 Dalasis, Sheriff not only enhances his income but also provides an affordable option for his community during the feast.

The impact of the AACCP intervention covers several needs for the livestock farmer. Sheriff commends the FAO and the AACCP project for their support: “Thanks to the them, I can now take care of my children’s needs and school expenses. This project has been a blessing for my family.” The newfound stability has allowed him to save for the future, ensuring a more secure livelihood.

Sheriff’s success manifests the power of targeted agricultural support. His booming poultry and ram business sustains his family and also benefits his community by making essential resources more accessible. “The business is doing well for me,” Sheriff adds. “It makes it easy for people in my community to access rams for the feast at affordable prices.”

The AACCP’s intervention in Sheriff’s life has created a ripple effect, fostered economic growth and improved the quality of life in Munyagen. This story highlights the profound impact that well-planned agricultural projects can have on individual lives and communities.