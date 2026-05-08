Local Elections 2027: FDR calls for a united opposition front against Pastef

- Advertisement -

Meeting on Wednesday, the Front for the Defence of Democracy and the Republic (FDR) adopted a resolution calling on the entire Senegalese opposition to unite for the upcoming territorial elections, slated for January 2027.

In its statement, the opposition coalition accused the ruling party of having failed on all fronts since coming to power two years ago. It cited, among other things, the persistence of illegal immigration, arbitrary detentions, the deterioration of public finances, and the weakening of Senegal’s international credibility. The front denounced “an attempt to unilaterally modify the electoral code,” presented as a “manoeuvre intended to allow an individual definitively convicted and tried in absentia” to participate in the election.

Faced with this situation, FDR said the division within the opposition remains, in its view, the regime’s primary shield. This is why the resolution announced the front’s intention to participate as a single entity in the territorial elections, while also inviting political forces, local associations, and independent figures to form unified lists under its banner. The stated objective is to “win together and govern together”.

- Advertisement -

FDR also called for the formation of a broad common front for the transparency of the electoral process, in resistance to what it presents as manoeuvres already undertaken by the government to “distort the expression of the popular will”.

Dakaractu