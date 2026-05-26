Imam says his son’s homosexuality killed wife

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Five people were arrested in Saint-Louis following the complaints by an imam regarding acts deemed illegal, including the association of criminals and unnatural practises.

This case comes at a time when another legal proceedings, described as extensive by local authorities, have already led to the incarceration of more than 70 people in the St Louis region.

The case began on 18th May with the statement of a 71-year-old imam, K Diop. He went to the police station to denounce the behaviour of his son, Ousseynou Diop. According to his testimony, the latter would have homosexual relations at his home located in Pikine Guinaw Rail, or in other places. “My son is homosexual and has unnatural acts either at our home or elsewhere. This situation covers me with shame,” the imam told investigators. He said his son’s mother died because she could no longer stand what he had become.

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Following this complaint, personnel of the investigative brigade arrested Ousseynou, 34, and Cheikh Niang, 21, who claims to work as a deliveryman and resident of Misra.

The imam told the investigators: “My son has been engaged in these practises for several years. I have always fought and forbidden this, but he persists in this behaviour. He even brings men to our house to spend the night. This situation dishonours me as an imam and a respected notable of the neighbourhood. I came to the police station to ensure that the law is enforced in all its rigour.”