President offers 2 million CFA francs and Tobaski ram to freed Senegalese supporters

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President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has followed through on his promise. Just hours after pledging state support to the Senegalese supporters detained in Morocco, the head of state offered each of the 18 supporters concerned two million CFA francs and a ram for Tobaski (Eid al-Adha), according to lesoleil.sn.

Detained for 125 days following the violence that erupted after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco, the Senegalese supporters have been gradually returning home.

They will be released three days apart over the next two weeks, so that the remaining fifteen will arrive in Dakar at dawn on the same night.

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This presidential gesture comes amidst a strong mobilisation by Senegalese authorities to secure their release. Foreign Minister Cheikh Niang and the Senegalese Ambassador to Morocco, Seynabou Dial, have been following the case diplomatically.

Those responsible for Senegalese football are also involved in this matter, particularly the Senegalese Football Federation, headed by Abdoulaye Fall.

The 15 Senegalese supporters remaining in Morocco received a royal pardon on Saturday.

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