Sud Quotidien publisher claims Sonko ‘is preparing a coup d’état’ against Diomaye

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Madiambal Diagne, the publisher of the Sud Quotidien newspaper and close ally of former president Macky Sall, has claimed that Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko is preparing to impeach President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Writing on his social media page, Diagne, who is on self-imposed exile in France wrote: “Ousmane Sonko is preparing a coup d’état.”

According to him, Sonko will overthrow the head of state as soon as he is elected Speaker of the National Assembly. “Once installed as President of the National Assembly on 26th May, 2026, he will immediately have the impeachment of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye for high treason passed. Then, he will proclaim himself Interim President of the Republic. Let no one be unaware of this!” predicted Madiambal Diagne.

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The former prime minister is expected to be elected Speaker of the National Assembly on today. His appointment became more likely after the resignation of El Malick Ndiaye as Speaker of the institution.

Seneweb