London landlord accused of racism after refusing to rent room to Gambian

A landlord refused to rent a room to a Gambian student after saying it was ‘only for Europeans’ because African cooking ‘makes the house smell’.

Ebrima Mboob messaged Elina Vimbsone on Facebook to arrange to view a double room in central London.

Ms Vimbsone was initially enthusiastic but then changed her mind after realising where he was from, according to screengrabs of the exchange.

The 24-year-old performing arts student told Sun Online: ‘I was completely shocked at the landlord’s response and I still am today.

‘Growing up in England, I’ve experienced all types of racism, but this was the first time that I’ve experienced something this absurd.’

Mr Mboob, who studies at University of the Arts London and is originally from Gambia, said the exchange had made him self-conscious about cooking African food in case his housemates held similar attitudes.