Macedonian president discusses possible collaboration with Banjul mayor

Banjul mayor Rohey Lowe was received in audience by President Steve Pendarovski of Macedonia on Friday during which the two discussed possible collaboration on a number of projects BCC is implementing.

The Banjul mayor was in the Macedonian capital Skopje to receive award when, accompanied by the host Mayor Danela Arsovska of the City of Skopje, they called on the president.

According to BCC, upon receiving the award from the president, Mayor Lowe briefed him on the youth volunteerism project which BCC has started implementing as well as the need for farming implements for Gambian women farmers.

“I take this opportunity to sincerely thank President Steve Pendarovski for the invitation at the State House and the hospitality accorded to my colleagues and my humble self. To my dear sister, our host Mayor Danela Arsovska of the City of Skopje and her team, we are grateful to be hosted in your city and be assured I am going home with a lot of good memories of your city. The hospitality was overwhelming and once again thank you so much for a well-organized summit,” Mayor commented.

Source: BCC